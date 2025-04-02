Appeals Court Upholds Kidnap Plot Convictions of Michigan Governor Conspiracy Leaders

An appeals court affirmed the convictions of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., recognized leaders in a plot to kidnap Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Their attempt to argue an entrapment defense was weakened by a trial judge's rulings, which the court deemed harmless.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals highlighted the ample evidence presented, including video and audio recordings of the defendants planning and committing to violence, engaging in tactical training, and plotting the abduction unreservedly. These actions were part of an effort to instigate a civil war during a tumultuous election period.

Fox and Croft were convicted of conspiracy, and Croft received an additional weapons charge at a second trial in 2022. They were sentenced to nearly 20 years for Croft and 16 years for Fox. Despite the defense's portrayal of them as provoked individuals, the broader investigation saw mixed results, with several acquittals among those charged.

(With inputs from agencies.)