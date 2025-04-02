Federal Funding Freeze: Ivy League Schools Face Pressure Over Antisemitism Allegations
The Trump administration has paused dozens of federal research grants at Ivy League institutions, including Princeton University, amid investigations over alleged antisemitism following pro-Palestinian protests. The funding suspension is part of a broader federal push to address campus antisemitism, targeting major universities reliant on governmental financial support.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has initiated a pause on several federal research grants at Princeton University, marking the latest scrutiny on Ivy League schools. This move comes amid ongoing investigations into allegations of antisemitism at top universities across the nation, following a surge in pro-Palestinian protests last year.
Christopher Eisgruber, the president of Princeton, announced that numerous grants from agencies like the Department of Energy and NASA are being suspended. Although the complete reasoning remains unclear, Eisgruber emphasized the university's commitment to combating antisemitism and defending academic freedom.
This federal pressure surge stems from broader efforts by the Trump administration to address perceived campus antisemitism. Notably, Columbia University previously faced substantial funding cuts over similar issues, while other prominent institutions like Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania are under significant federal scrutiny.
