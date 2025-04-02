Left Menu

Elon Musk Faces Lawsuit Over Unpaid Petition Signatures

A federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania accuses Elon Musk and his political action committee of failing to pay a man from suburban Philadelphia over USD 20,000 for petition referrals on free speech and gun rights. The class-action case highlights concerns about unpaid wages among canvassers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 02-04-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 05:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk and his political action committee have been named in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania, accusing them of failing to compensate a Bucks County resident more than USD 20,000 for canvassing and signing petitions supporting free speech and gun rights.

The lawsuit, filed as a class-action, aims to represent several individuals with similar grievances. John Doe, a resident of suburban Philadelphia, alleges that despite repeated attempts to claim payment, he and others have been unsuccessful. Lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan states that there is growing concern among many who were not paid as expected.

America PAC, associated with Musk, offered payment to those obtaining petition signatures. However, some payments have been withheld due to alleged discrepancies. The lawsuit also accuses Musk, the PAC, and Group America LLC of breaching contract and state wage laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

