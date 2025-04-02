Tragic Clash: Two Naxalites Neutralized in Madhya Pradesh Encounter

In a significant development in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, two female Naxalites were killed during an encounter with police forces on Wednesday morning. Authorities have confirmed the incident, which unfolded under Bichhiya police station's jurisdiction.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana reported that the confrontation resulted in the seizure of an SLR rifle, an ordinary rifle, a wireless set, and various items of daily use from the scene. The presence of such equipment indicates the extent of Naxalite operations in the area.

Search operations are actively ongoing as police seek out additional Naxalite members who may still be in the vicinity. As investigations proceed, officials are anticipated to provide further updates on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)