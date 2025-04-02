Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Two Naxalites Neutralized in Madhya Pradesh Encounter

Two female Naxalites were killed in a police encounter in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, which occurred under Bichhiya police station limits, led to the recovery of weapons and communications gear. Further searches are underway for remaining Naxalites, with more information expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:26 IST
Tragic Clash: Two Naxalites Neutralized in Madhya Pradesh Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, two female Naxalites were killed during an encounter with police forces on Wednesday morning. Authorities have confirmed the incident, which unfolded under Bichhiya police station's jurisdiction.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana reported that the confrontation resulted in the seizure of an SLR rifle, an ordinary rifle, a wireless set, and various items of daily use from the scene. The presence of such equipment indicates the extent of Naxalite operations in the area.

Search operations are actively ongoing as police seek out additional Naxalite members who may still be in the vicinity. As investigations proceed, officials are anticipated to provide further updates on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025