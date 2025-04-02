Escalating Tensions: China's Military Drills Intensify Around Taiwan

China's military escalated its regional maneuvers on Wednesday, conducting live-fire drills in the East China Sea as part of the Strait Thunder-2025A exercise. Official reports indicate these drills targeted simulated key ports and energy facilities, though specific locations were not disclosed.

The drills coincide with rising political tensions, as China's rhetoric against Taiwan President Lai Ching-te intensifies. This escalation follows U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's critical visit to Asia, during which he admonished Beijing's aggressive posturing.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's air and sea defenses engaged in response exercises as China's military activities included over 10 warships and numerous aircraft. Amid global concern, the United States and European Union decried China's actions as destabilizing to regional security and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)