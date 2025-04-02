Left Menu

Israel Expands Military Operations in Gaza Amidst Rising Tensions

Israel announced a significant expansion of military operations in Gaza, aimed at seizing large areas and increasing pressure on Hamas. Amidst calls for Hamas to disarm and release Israeli hostages, evacuations from conflict zones in Gaza have been urged. The operation aims to pressure Gaza civilians against Hamas.

Updated: 02-04-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:06 IST
Israel's military operations in Gaza have intensified as the Defense Minister announced plans to seize large areas for security expansion. This move targets exerting pressure on Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, and encourages civilian protests against the militant group.

Evacuations from conflict zones are urged by Israeli leaders, who emphasized that disarming Hamas and releasing hostages are key to ending the ongoing war. Despite evacuation warnings issued by the military, the extent of the land to be seized remains unspecified.

The escalation comes after fresh airstrikes and ground troop deployment followed a brief U.S.-backed truce. Meanwhile, Israel faces criticism for its broad military scope, including strikes in Lebanon and Syria, compounded by rising civilian casualties in Gaza.

