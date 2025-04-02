Israel Expands Military Operations in Gaza Amidst Rising Tensions

Israel's military operations in Gaza have intensified as the Defense Minister announced plans to seize large areas for security expansion. This move targets exerting pressure on Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007, and encourages civilian protests against the militant group.

Evacuations from conflict zones are urged by Israeli leaders, who emphasized that disarming Hamas and releasing hostages are key to ending the ongoing war. Despite evacuation warnings issued by the military, the extent of the land to be seized remains unspecified.

The escalation comes after fresh airstrikes and ground troop deployment followed a brief U.S.-backed truce. Meanwhile, Israel faces criticism for its broad military scope, including strikes in Lebanon and Syria, compounded by rising civilian casualties in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)