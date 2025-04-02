Temple vs Mosque: Judicial Delay Amidst Judge's Transfer

A legal confrontation between Neelkanth Mahadev Temple and Shamsi Jama Masjid has been put on hold due to a transfer of the presiding judge, Amit Kumar, to Bhadohi. The court hearing the matter now lies vacant, causing the proceedings to be postponed once more.

The fast-track court previously offered the mosque's representatives a final opportunity to present their case after they missed several summonses. Initially scheduled for February 11, the hearing was delayed multiple times due to absences and a lawyers' strike, finally resulting in an adjournment to March 20.

In a March 20 court appearance, lawyer Anwar Alam, representing the mosque, invoked a Supreme Court order to argue against judgments by lower courts. Consequently, the case was set for April 2 but will now resume on April 21, pending the appointment of a new judge.

(With inputs from agencies.)