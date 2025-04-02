Left Menu

Most Wanted: Firoz Khan Arrested in Explosives Case

Firoz Khan, the main suspect in a 2022 explosives seizure case in Rajasthan, has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police. Previously declared 'most wanted' by the National Investigation Agency, a cash reward was offered for his capture. His arrest brings the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratlam | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:02 IST
Most Wanted: Firoz Khan Arrested in Explosives Case
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh police have successfully apprehended Firoz Khan, the prime suspect in the 2022 explosives case in Rajasthan, as confirmed by an official on Wednesday. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a case that involved alleged terror activities.

Khan was previously tagged as 'most wanted' by the National Investigation Agency with a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his capture. In March 2022, a substantial quantity of explosive material was found in a vehicle in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, triggering a thorough investigation that linked several suspects to a broader terror plot.

According to Ratlam District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, Khan, who had evaded arrest for three years, was apprehended based on a lead from his sister's residence in Ratlam. With the NIA already briefed, Khan's arrest raises the total number of detentions in this ongoing investigation to eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025