Most Wanted: Firoz Khan Arrested in Explosives Case

Madhya Pradesh police have successfully apprehended Firoz Khan, the prime suspect in the 2022 explosives case in Rajasthan, as confirmed by an official on Wednesday. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a case that involved alleged terror activities.

Khan was previously tagged as 'most wanted' by the National Investigation Agency with a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his capture. In March 2022, a substantial quantity of explosive material was found in a vehicle in Nimbahera, Rajasthan, triggering a thorough investigation that linked several suspects to a broader terror plot.

According to Ratlam District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, Khan, who had evaded arrest for three years, was apprehended based on a lead from his sister's residence in Ratlam. With the NIA already briefed, Khan's arrest raises the total number of detentions in this ongoing investigation to eight.

