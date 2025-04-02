Israel Expands Operations in Gaza, Calls for Hamas Disarmament
Israel announces large-scale military operations in Gaza, seizing significant areas and urging civilian evacuation. Defense Minister Katz calls for Hamas's disarmament and return of hostages as a resolution. This expansion aims to increase pressure on Hamas, following a resumption of airstrikes and ground invasions after the truce breakdown.
In a significant escalation, Israel has declared a vast expansion of its military operations within Gaza, aiming to seize substantial portions of the enclave and incorporate them into its security zones. The move is accompanied by extensive evacuations, as announced by Defense Minister Israel Katz.
Katz urged Gazans to act against Hamas and facilitate the return of Israeli hostages, presenting it as the sole path to cease hostilities. The operation is designed to clear militants and infrastructure, expanding the buffer zone already under Israeli control, which includes critical resources like wells and agricultural land.
While Israeli military efforts continue, including additional strikes in Lebanon and Syria, protests have erupted within Israel. Families of hostages have expressed their alarm over the intensified operations, emphasizing that priority should be given to securing the return of detained individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
