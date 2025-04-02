Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's Alleged Energy Strikes Amid Moratorium

Russia's Defence Ministry claims Ukraine attacked energy facilities in the Kursk region, violating a U.S.-brokered moratorium. The attacks reportedly involved drones and shelling, leading to power outages. Verification of the strikes remains uncertain, with both sides accusing each other of breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:52 IST
Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's Alleged Energy Strikes Amid Moratorium
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that Ukraine had allegedly launched two attacks on Russian energy infrastructure within the past 24 hours. These acts reportedly contravened a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement designed to halt energy strikes from either side.

The Ministry detailed Ukraine's use of drones and shelling on facilities located in Russia's Kursk region, attributing subsequent power outages to these attacks. This development escalates ongoing tensions and raises concerns over the stability of the ceasefire.

Currently, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of these reported strikes. Both Russia and Ukraine continue to level accusations against one another for violating the moratorium. (This report was written by Felix Light and edited by Mark Trevelyan)

(With inputs from agencies.)

