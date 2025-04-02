Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's Alleged Energy Strikes Amid Moratorium

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that Ukraine had allegedly launched two attacks on Russian energy infrastructure within the past 24 hours. These acts reportedly contravened a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement designed to halt energy strikes from either side.

The Ministry detailed Ukraine's use of drones and shelling on facilities located in Russia's Kursk region, attributing subsequent power outages to these attacks. This development escalates ongoing tensions and raises concerns over the stability of the ceasefire.

Currently, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the details of these reported strikes. Both Russia and Ukraine continue to level accusations against one another for violating the moratorium. (This report was written by Felix Light and edited by Mark Trevelyan)

(With inputs from agencies.)