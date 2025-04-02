Kremlin's Diplomatic Outreach: Dmitriev's Potential U.S. Visit

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that a visit by its envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, to the United States is within the realm of possibility. This statement highlights the ongoing diplomatic dialogues between the two nations.

Sources from Reuters suggest that Dmitriev is expected to engage in discussions in Washington with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. This visit is anticipated to continue the dialogue between Russia and the United States.

The potential visit underlines the persistent nature of U.S.-Russia diplomatic interactions despite the complexities involved in their geopolitical relationship.

