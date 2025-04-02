Left Menu

Kremlin's Diplomatic Outreach: Dmitriev's Potential U.S. Visit

The Kremlin has indicated that a visit to the U.S. by its envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, might occur, reflecting ongoing diplomatic communication. Dmitriev is reportedly slated to meet with the Trump administration in Washington this week, underscoring continuous U.S.-Russia interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:13 IST
Kremlin's Diplomatic Outreach: Dmitriev's Potential U.S. Visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Wednesday that a visit by its envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, to the United States is within the realm of possibility. This statement highlights the ongoing diplomatic dialogues between the two nations.

Sources from Reuters suggest that Dmitriev is expected to engage in discussions in Washington with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. This visit is anticipated to continue the dialogue between Russia and the United States.

The potential visit underlines the persistent nature of U.S.-Russia diplomatic interactions despite the complexities involved in their geopolitical relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025