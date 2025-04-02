Expanded Access to Clean Water for KwaXimba as R378M Treatment Plant Nears Completion

In a major milestone for water infrastructure development and service delivery in KwaZulu-Natal, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has announced that the completion of the two phases of the KwaXimba Water Treatment Package Plant will provide critical relief to the long-standing water supply issues in KwaXimba and surrounding communities.

The announcement was made during a ministerial oversight visit on Monday, where Minister Majodina, alongside Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, inspected the newly completed components of the water treatment facility. The visit also coincided with the conclusion of National Water Month, a government campaign aimed at promoting water conservation and sustainable access to clean water.

The KwaXimba facility, located in Ward 1 of the eThekwini Municipality, represents a significant infrastructure investment valued at over R378 million. The project is being managed and implemented by uMngeni-uThukela Water, one of the country’s largest bulk water utilities. Accompanying the ministerial delegation was Advocate Vusi Khuzwayo, Chairperson of the Board of uMngeni-uThukela Water.

Major Upgrade to Support 18 Villages

The KwaXimba Water Treatment Package Plant is being delivered in two phases. Phase 1, a two-megalitre-per-day (ML/d) water treatment plant, was completed and commissioned in 2023. Phase 2, which adds an additional five ML/d capacity through a portable water treatment unit, has now been completed. Together, these facilities will produce up to seven ML/d of potable water.

This increased capacity is set to benefit 18 villages across the KwaXimba area, including Mvini, Bhobhonono, Nkandla, Nonoti, Msunduze, Mhali, Esiweni, Livapo, Nconcosi, Ntukusweni, Zwelisha, Kajabula, Othweba, Kwanyoni, Skhoxe, Kwadenge, and Emngacwini.

“These developments represent a major step toward water security and dignity for the people of KwaXimba,” said Minister Majodina during her address. “The new plant will alleviate the pressure on the existing infrastructure and ensure a more stable and sustainable water supply.”

Strategic Support for Key Reservoirs

Water from the upgraded KwaXimba plant will be channeled to two major reservoirs—D1821 and D1818—within the eThekwini Municipality. These reservoirs will serve as critical distribution points, ensuring reliable access to water for thousands of residents who had previously relied on less consistent sources.

Historically, KwaXimba and surrounding areas drew water from the Cato Ridge reservoir, supplied by the Midmar Water Treatment Works via the Western Aqueduct. However, population growth and surging demand have strained that system, resulting in intermittent and unreliable supply.

Pipeline Upgrade Project Underway

In addition to the treatment plants, Minister Majodina revealed that a parallel infrastructure project is currently underway to upgrade a four-kilometre bulk water pipeline. This pipeline is key to distributing the increased water supply efficiently and reliably throughout the region.

“This pipeline project is currently 47% complete and is scheduled for full completion by December 2025,” said Majodina. “Once operational, it will significantly strengthen water pressure and delivery capacity across all the affected communities.”

Long-Term Management and Sustainability

Minister Majodina affirmed that the KwaXimba plant will remain under the custodianship of uMngeni-uThukela Water, which will be responsible for ongoing operations, maintenance, and protection of the infrastructure. This commitment, she said, ensures the sustainability of the project and guarantees continued service delivery to residents.

“The water treatment plant is not just an engineering achievement—it is a lifeline for the people of KwaXimba. We remain committed to expanding access to clean water, which is a basic human right and essential to public health, economic development, and dignity.”

The Department of Water and Sanitation has emphasized its broader commitment to accelerating water and sanitation infrastructure across the country, especially in under-served rural communities. The KwaXimba plant stands as a successful model for targeted, high-impact service delivery in collaboration with local water authorities.

As the province marks the end of National Water Month, the KwaXimba community now has tangible reason to celebrate—not only with improved access to safe, potable water but also with the promise of more resilient infrastructure for future generations.