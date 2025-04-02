Debate Heats Up Over Waqf Bill: Congress and BJP Clash
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized the proposed Waqf amendment as unconstitutional, accusing it of targeting minorities. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad defended it, addressing vacant Waqf properties and advocating for reform. The heated debate reflects differing views on minority rights and property regulation.
The proposed Waqf amendment bill has become a hot topic of debate with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi staunchly opposing the changes on grounds of it being an attack on the Constitution and minority communities. Gogoi claims the bill aims to dilute constitutional provisions, defame minorities, and further disenfranchise them.
Countering his argument, former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the bill, emphasizing the need for regulation of vacant and misused Waqf properties. Prasad stated that the bill is not targeting any community but aims at ensuring transparency in Waqf administration.
The rift in opinions highlights a broader discourse on minority rights and the regulation of community properties in India. As discussions intensify, both parties accuse each other of political maneuvering, with the backdrop of historical incidents like the Shah Bano case being referenced in the heated exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
