Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over Waqf Bill: Congress and BJP Clash

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized the proposed Waqf amendment as unconstitutional, accusing it of targeting minorities. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad defended it, addressing vacant Waqf properties and advocating for reform. The heated debate reflects differing views on minority rights and property regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:39 IST
Debate Heats Up Over Waqf Bill: Congress and BJP Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed Waqf amendment bill has become a hot topic of debate with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi staunchly opposing the changes on grounds of it being an attack on the Constitution and minority communities. Gogoi claims the bill aims to dilute constitutional provisions, defame minorities, and further disenfranchise them.

Countering his argument, former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the bill, emphasizing the need for regulation of vacant and misused Waqf properties. Prasad stated that the bill is not targeting any community but aims at ensuring transparency in Waqf administration.

The rift in opinions highlights a broader discourse on minority rights and the regulation of community properties in India. As discussions intensify, both parties accuse each other of political maneuvering, with the backdrop of historical incidents like the Shah Bano case being referenced in the heated exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025