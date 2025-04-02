Youth Extremism: Singapore's Internal Security Challenges

In a significant security move, Singapore has detained two teenagers under the Internal Security Act (ISA), the Internal Security Department announced on Wednesday. A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody for supporting the Islamic State, marking her as the first female minor to face such action.

Alongside her, a 17-year-old boy has been identified as a supporter of far-right extremist ideologies. Linked to online content associated with previously detained 18-year-old Nick Lee Xing Qiu, he had plotted attacks on local mosques, raising concerns about rising radicalization.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam emphasized the need for vigilance, noting the serious threat posed by both far-right and extremist Islamist ideologies. Speaking at Masjid Maarof, one of the boy's planned attack sites, Shanmugam urged Singaporeans to remain alert to the dangers of extremism.

