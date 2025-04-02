Left Menu

Youth Extremism: Singapore's Internal Security Challenges

Singapore has detained two teenagers under the Internal Security Act. A 15-year-old girl supported Islamic State, while a 17-year-old boy identified as an 'East Asian Supremacist' planned mosque attacks. Authorities stress the need for vigilance against extremism and radicalization in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:56 IST
Youth Extremism: Singapore's Internal Security Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a significant security move, Singapore has detained two teenagers under the Internal Security Act (ISA), the Internal Security Department announced on Wednesday. A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody for supporting the Islamic State, marking her as the first female minor to face such action.

Alongside her, a 17-year-old boy has been identified as a supporter of far-right extremist ideologies. Linked to online content associated with previously detained 18-year-old Nick Lee Xing Qiu, he had plotted attacks on local mosques, raising concerns about rising radicalization.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam emphasized the need for vigilance, noting the serious threat posed by both far-right and extremist Islamist ideologies. Speaking at Masjid Maarof, one of the boy's planned attack sites, Shanmugam urged Singaporeans to remain alert to the dangers of extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025