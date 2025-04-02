PM-JANMAN Launched to Empower 75 PVTG Communities with Rs. 24,104 Cr Budget

The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Jual Oram, today provided a detailed update in the Rajya Sabha regarding the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), which was officially launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on November 15, 2023. The initiative, aimed at socio-economic development, targets 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) scattered across 18 states and one Union Territory of India. This comprehensive program is designed to uplift these marginalized communities by focusing on improving their living standards, access to resources, and overall quality of life.

PM-JANMAN is being executed through a series of 11 critical interventions, which are implemented by 9 different line ministries. The total budgetary outlay for the program stands at an impressive Rs. 24,104 crore, with the central share amounting to Rs. 15,336 crore and the state share at Rs. 8,768 crore. These funds are set to support the socio-economic growth and empowerment of PVTG communities across the country.

Major Campaigns and Awareness Initiatives

A key component of the PM-JANMAN initiative is its focus on public awareness and community mobilization. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been working closely with state and Union Territory governments to organize Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns aimed at educating the tribal population about the benefits of the program and encouraging their participation. As part of these efforts, two major nationwide IEC campaigns were launched to maximize outreach.

The first campaign took place from December 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024, and the second is currently being conducted from August 23, 2024, to October 2, 2024. These campaigns have seen the organization of numerous national, state, and district-level events, all designed to inform and engage the PVTG communities. To further facilitate these initiatives, the Ministry provided financial assistance to relevant State and Union Territory governments under the 'Support to Tribal Research Institutes (TRI)' scheme. This funding has been utilized to organize various state and district-level events, including Aadhar camps, where tribal individuals can register for government identification, thus ensuring their inclusion in various welfare programs.

Strengthening Implementation Through Stakeholder Engagement

The Ministry has also ensured that regular reviews and consultations take place to monitor the progress of the Abhiyan. In collaboration with partner ministries, state tribal welfare departments, and district collectors, the Ministry conducts Manthan Shivirs at the national level. These deliberative sessions serve as platforms for stakeholders to come together, discuss challenges, share solutions, and develop strategies for better implementation on the ground.

Stakeholder engagement has been one of the most important elements of the program, ensuring that all aspects of the Abhiyan are not only well-structured but also responsive to the evolving needs of PVTG communities. The Ministry continues to conduct regular reviews to ensure that the objectives of the PM-JANMAN initiative are being met effectively.

Key Interventions for Tribal Development

The PM-JANMAN initiative focuses on several key areas of development, such as health, education, infrastructure, skill development, and economic empowerment. A large portion of the budget will be allocated to improving access to basic services, including healthcare, sanitation, and safe drinking water for the tribal communities. Additionally, efforts will be made to provide these communities with better access to education and skill training, helping them transition into mainstream economic activities.

The initiative also focuses on preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of these tribal communities, ensuring that their rich traditions, customs, and languages are safeguarded while integrating them into the national developmental framework. With these multifaceted interventions, PM-JANMAN aims to create a more equitable society where marginalized tribal populations can thrive and contribute to the nation's growth.

Long-Term Impact and Vision

PM-JANMAN is expected to have a transformative impact on the lives of the 75 PVTG communities it targets, not only through immediate welfare measures but also through long-term development strategies. The comprehensive approach taken by the government under this initiative is designed to break the cycle of poverty and marginalization that these communities have faced for generations. By ensuring that they have access to modern amenities, economic opportunities, and social justice, PM-JANMAN aims to foster a sense of dignity and empowerment among the tribal population.

In conclusion, the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan is a major step toward addressing the historical injustices faced by PVTG communities and creating an inclusive future for all. Through the combined efforts of the central and state governments, as well as continuous consultation with tribal leaders and stakeholders, PM-JANMAN stands poised to transform the lives of some of India's most disadvantaged populations, empowering them to become active contributors to the nation's development.