Tamil Nadu Asks PM Modi to Withdraw Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has firmly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sending a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging its withdrawal. He asserted that the proposed amendments would detrimentally impact the constitutional rights of Muslims, specifically pointing out that the existing Waqf Act of 1995 sufficiently safeguards Waqf properties.

Stalin emphasized that the proposed changes would significantly dilute the Waqf Act's spirit, notably by mandating the inclusion of two non-Muslim members in State Waqf Boards, thereby impeding the Muslim community's religious autonomy. He particularly highlighted concerns over the removal of the 'Waqf by user' provision, which jeopardizes numerous historical Waqf sites.

Furthermore, Stalin criticized the bill for restricting property donations to those practicing Islam for at least five years, arguing that this would hinder India's harmonious cultural traditions. The Tamil Nadu Assembly, reflecting these apprehensions, unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to retract the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)