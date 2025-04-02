Left Menu

Congress Demands Accurate Census for Manipur Delimitation

The Congress opposes delimitation based on the 2001 Census in Manipur, citing inaccuracies. Spokesperson Hareshwar Goswami emphasizes the need for an accurate, verified 2021 Census to redraw electoral boundaries. The call is for a thorough rectification of data before any delimitation process begins.

Congress Demands Accurate Census for Manipur Delimitation
The Congress party has voiced its opposition to any plans for delimitation in Manipur based on the 2001 Census, highlighting concerns over significant data inaccuracies. The move comes as part of a call for transparency in redrawing electoral boundaries.

Speaking to reporters, Congress spokesperson Hareshwar Goswami pointed out that the 2001 Census data presented an unproportionately high growth rate in nine sub-divisions spanning three districts. The anomalies, showing over a 100 percent growth in some areas, raise questions over the reliability of the data used for delimitation.

Goswami reiterated that while Congress supports delimitation, it insists that it should only proceed based on a thoroughly verified and authentic Census report. He emphasized that the next round of delimitation should wait for the results of the 2021 Census, extended to 2026, to ensure accuracy and public trust in the process.

