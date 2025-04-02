Left Menu

Bold Move: Waqf Bill's New Era in India

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced by PM Modi, aims to enhance Waqf property management with technology and inclusivity. Proposed changes include a centralized portal, inclusion of non-Muslim board members, and structured tribunal processes. The bill, renamed as UMEED, targets increased transparency and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:44 IST
Bold Move: Waqf Bill's New Era in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament marks a significant stride in Indian legislation, as highlighted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's commendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision. The Bill, presented by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, seeks to revolutionize the management of Waqf properties through technological solutions and improved administrative practices.

Key proposed changes include the renaming of the Bill to the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill. It also proposes strengthening Waqf tribunals with a structured selection process and fixed tenure for efficient dispute resolution. Additionally, for the first time, non-Muslim members will be incorporated into the central and state Waqf boards, ensuring inclusivity.

This landmark legislation underscores the government's commitment to transparency and efficacy, with a focus on depoliticizing property management. A centralized portal will automate Waqf property management, streamlining operations and enhancing transparency, as the Bill edges towards ratification in the Parliament's houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025