Bold Move: Waqf Bill's New Era in India

The introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament marks a significant stride in Indian legislation, as highlighted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's commendation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision. The Bill, presented by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, seeks to revolutionize the management of Waqf properties through technological solutions and improved administrative practices.

Key proposed changes include the renaming of the Bill to the Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill. It also proposes strengthening Waqf tribunals with a structured selection process and fixed tenure for efficient dispute resolution. Additionally, for the first time, non-Muslim members will be incorporated into the central and state Waqf boards, ensuring inclusivity.

This landmark legislation underscores the government's commitment to transparency and efficacy, with a focus on depoliticizing property management. A centralized portal will automate Waqf property management, streamlining operations and enhancing transparency, as the Bill edges towards ratification in the Parliament's houses.

(With inputs from agencies.)