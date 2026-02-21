Rijiju Condemns Congress Youth Protest at AI Summit
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress Party for using its youth wing to protest at the India AI Impact Summit. He described the actions as a 'big sin' and a 'shameful conspiracy.' Rijiju claimed the Congress aims to defame India amid its progress in the global arena.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched an outspoken critique against the Congress Party, accusing it of undermining India's reputation. Rijiju stated that the party's decision to deploy its youth wing to protest at the India AI Impact Summit constitutes a 'big sin' and a planned effort to tarnish the nation's image.
Rijiju labeled the protest staged by the Youth Congress at Bharat Mandapam as a strategic one, designed to embarrass India. He argued that while India receives worldwide commendation for its leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress remains unsupportive and seeks to defame the country.
The minister further claimed that Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, collaborates with anti-India forces, inciting internal unrest. Rijiju urged senior Congress members to dissuade Gandhi from such actions, emphasizing that criticism of the government should not equate to opposing the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kiren Rijiju
- Congress
- AI Summit
- Youth Protest
- Rahul Gandhi
- India
- BJP
- Modi
- Defamation
- Politics
ALSO READ
Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India
Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security
Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP: AI Summit Fiasco
Epic Showdown: De Kock Praises Chakaravarthy Ahead of India vs South Africa T20 Clash
Global South Takes Lead: AI Impact Summit 2026 Highlights India's Role