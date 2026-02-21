Rijiju Condemns Congress Youth Protest at AI Summit

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched an outspoken critique against the Congress Party, accusing it of undermining India's reputation. Rijiju stated that the party's decision to deploy its youth wing to protest at the India AI Impact Summit constitutes a 'big sin' and a planned effort to tarnish the nation's image.

Rijiju labeled the protest staged by the Youth Congress at Bharat Mandapam as a strategic one, designed to embarrass India. He argued that while India receives worldwide commendation for its leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress remains unsupportive and seeks to defame the country.

The minister further claimed that Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, collaborates with anti-India forces, inciting internal unrest. Rijiju urged senior Congress members to dissuade Gandhi from such actions, emphasizing that criticism of the government should not equate to opposing the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)