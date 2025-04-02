Lodha Family Feud: A Brand Battle Unfolds

In a dramatic twist of family dynamics, Macrotech Developers, managed by Abhishek Lodha, has leveled serious accusations against his younger sibling, alleging that Abhinandan Lodha's enterprise fabricated documents to misuse their company's celebrated brand name.

The allegations come amidst a backdrop of legal disputes after the Bombay High Court encouraged the brothers to settle their conflict over using the 'Lodha' brand amicably. Macrotech's recent claims suggest a deliberate conspiracy to undermine the company's goodwill, brand, and registered trademarks by Abhinandan's 'House of Abhinandan Lodha'.

The gravity of the situation has led Macrotech's board to appoint a special committee to explore appropriate legal avenues. Meanwhile, Abhinandan Lodha's outfit has categorically denied any wrongdoing, countering with promises of a detailed future response as both business entities and family members navigate this contentious issue.

