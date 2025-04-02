Left Menu

Lodha Family Feud: A Brand Battle Unfolds

In a dramatic family dispute, Macrotech Developers, led by Abhishek Lodha, accused Abhinandan Lodha's firm of fabricating documents to exploit the Lodha brand. Amidst ongoing legal and familial tensions, Macrotech's board plans to pursue legal action, while Abhinandan Lodha's entity denies the allegations and promises a detailed response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:11 IST
Lodha Family Feud: A Brand Battle Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist of family dynamics, Macrotech Developers, managed by Abhishek Lodha, has leveled serious accusations against his younger sibling, alleging that Abhinandan Lodha's enterprise fabricated documents to misuse their company's celebrated brand name.

The allegations come amidst a backdrop of legal disputes after the Bombay High Court encouraged the brothers to settle their conflict over using the 'Lodha' brand amicably. Macrotech's recent claims suggest a deliberate conspiracy to undermine the company's goodwill, brand, and registered trademarks by Abhinandan's 'House of Abhinandan Lodha'.

The gravity of the situation has led Macrotech's board to appoint a special committee to explore appropriate legal avenues. Meanwhile, Abhinandan Lodha's outfit has categorically denied any wrongdoing, countering with promises of a detailed future response as both business entities and family members navigate this contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025