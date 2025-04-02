Left Menu

ACB Uncovers Massive Fake Pharmacy Registration Racket in Delhi

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) dismantled a fraudulent pharmacy registration network, leading to 47 arrests in Delhi. The racket, involving forged documents, was orchestrated by former Delhi Pharmacy Council registrar Kuldeep Singh. The operation permitted unqualified individuals to function as pharmacists, with fake certificates approved without scrutiny.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has exposed and dismantled a large-scale fraudulent pharmacy registration racket in Delhi, arresting 47 individuals, including a former employee of the Delhi Pharmacy Council (DPC). Officials revealed the operation allowed unqualified individuals to masquerade as pharmacists through forged documentation.

Investigations pointed to Kuldeep Singh, a former registrar at DPC, as the mastermind behind the scam. Singh allegedly collaborated with a private firm to fraudulently register pharmacists without following proper tender processes. Bribes facilitated the approval of fraudulent credentials, with complicit employees from pharmacy institutes enabling the scheme.

The racket involved multiple fake documents, including training certificates and diplomas, supplied by individuals like Neeraj, a printing shop owner. The ongoing probe has led to the seizure of fabricated documents and computers used in the fraud, highlighting a widespread illegal operation with serious public health implications.

