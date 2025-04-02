Left Menu

NATO's 20 Billion-Euro Aid Commitment to Ukraine

NATO allies have committed over 20 billion euros to support Ukraine militarily in early 2023. The announcement was made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Foreign ministers will gather in Brussels to deliberate on further measures to aid Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

NATO allies have announced a substantial commitment of over 20 billion euros ($21.65 billion) in military aid to Ukraine for the first quarter of the year, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday.

Foreign ministers from the alliance are set to meet in Brussels this Thursday and Friday. The agenda includes discussions on additional military support for Ukraine amidst the enduring conflict, initiated by Russia three years ago.

This strategic gathering aims to fortify Ukraine's defenses as Europe grapples with the consequences of the protracted conflict. The euro was valued at approximately $1.08 during this announcement.

