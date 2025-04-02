Left Menu

Love and Betrayal: The Shocking Case of Saurabh Rajput's Murder

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla are accused of murdering Saurabh Rajput. Their judicial custody has been extended. Muskan broke down seeing Sahil during a court appearance. The duo confessed to the gruesome dismemberment of Saurabh's body. Muskan allegedly manipulated Sahil by impersonating his deceased mother on Snapchat.

Meerut | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:45 IST
A local court extended the judicial custody of Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla for 14 more days in connection with the murder of Muskan's husband, Saurabh Rajput. This was announced by Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma after the couple appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate via video conferencing, marking their first face-to-face interaction since their arrest.

The emotionally charged meeting saw Muskan break down during the video call with Sahil. Immediately after the hearing, Muskan was returned to the women's barrack, while Sahil was sent to the men's barrack. Both remain under strict supervision to prevent any form of communication between them, according to prison sources.

The homicide, involving the dismemberment of Saurabh's body, shocked the community. Investigations revealed that Muskan orchestrated the murder, allegedly manipulating Sahil by using a fake Snapchat account to impersonate his deceased mother. The crime took place at Saurabh's residence on March 4.

