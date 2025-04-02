Left Menu

Controversy Over Waqf Bill Ignites Political Tensions

The Congress in Himachal Pradesh has not formed a Waqf Board or Haj committee during its tenure, says BJP minority cell president. They oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, viewing it as a constitutional threat. The bill, introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, shifts property dispute resolutions away from Waqf tribunals.

Shimla | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:04 IST
The political landscape in Himachal Pradesh is heating up as the Congress faces criticism for not establishing a Waqf Board or Haj committee during its governance. This comes amid its opposition to the newly proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which it brands as a threat to the Constitution's fundamental structure.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the controversial bill in the Lok Sabha, asserting it clarifies trust classifications and ensures parliamentary oversight. BJP minority cell president, Bilal Ahmad Shah, praised the bill's introduction, emphasizing its necessity for resolving ongoing rent disputes and alleviating communal inconveniences.

Critics argue the bill centralizes decision-making power, as government officials will now adjudicate disputes over properties claimed by the Waqf, bypassing the previously established Waqf tribunals. This shift has sparked debates about the balance of power and its implications for minority communities nationwide.

