Myanmar's Earthquake Devastation: Temporary Ceasefire Eases Relief Efforts Amidst Civil War

Myanmar's military regime has announced a temporary ceasefire to aid relief operations following a devastating earthquake, magnifying the country's humanitarian crisis. The truce facilitates international and local aid efforts as the country grapples with an already dire situation due to civil war.

The 7.7 magnitude quake caused widespread destruction on Friday, toppling buildings and claiming over 3,000 lives. As rescuers scour debris for survivors, Myanmar's three million displaced citizens face intensified hardship, with the city of Mandalay near the epicenter bearing the brunt of the disaster.

International assistance has poured in, with nations like Australia, India, and the UAE contributing to relief operations. Meanwhile, reports of military interference in aid convoys underscore the enduring tensions despite the ceasefire, highlighting the challenges ahead in Myanmar's struggle for recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)