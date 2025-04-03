Tragic Incident Sparks Controversy in Jalna District

An unfortunate incident occurred in Maharashtra's Jalna district, where a man allegedly killed a cow that refused to be milked, according to police. The man, hailing from Jamwadi village, retaliated with a spade when the cow kicked him during his attempt to milk it, resulting in the animal's death.

The shocking event drew immediate attention from cow vigilante groups and Bajrang Dal activists, who rushed to the scene upon learning of the incident. A Bajrang Dal member lodged a formal complaint, prompting law enforcement to take swift action.

The accused has been charged under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita section 325, which pertains to causing mischief by killing or maiming animals. Police are actively investigating the case as it unfolds, with additional scrutiny from concerned social groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)