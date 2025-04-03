Crackdown on Unauthorised Constructions in Maharashtra's TTC Industrial Zone

Maharashtra minister Indranil Naik recently conducted an inspection of the Trans-Thane Creek (TTC) industrial area amid allegations of unauthorized constructions on MIDC lands. Following this inspection, Naik urged officials to take decisive actions against these unauthorized developments.

During the review, Naik engaged in discussions with various departmental officials, particularly focusing on the MIDC zones at Shil, Khardi, Mahape Road, among other locations. The primary aim was to develop suitable legal measures to handle the raised complaints effectively.

These actions were prompted by concerns highlighted in the legislative council by MLCs Dhiraj Lingade and Niranjan Davkhare. Naik emphasized the necessity of swift, coordinated measures among MIDC, revenue, forest departments, the municipal corporation, and land records to gauge and combat unauthorized construction efforts. A legal report will guide the final decisions.

