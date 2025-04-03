Left Menu

Crackdown on Unauthorised Constructions in Maharashtra's TTC Industrial Zone

Maharashtra minister Indranil Naik inspected the TTC industrial area for unauthorized constructions on MIDC land, spurred by legislative council concerns. Post-inspection, Naik called for coordinated actions among departments to address the issue and prevent further unauthorized developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Indranil Naik recently conducted an inspection of the Trans-Thane Creek (TTC) industrial area amid allegations of unauthorized constructions on MIDC lands. Following this inspection, Naik urged officials to take decisive actions against these unauthorized developments.

During the review, Naik engaged in discussions with various departmental officials, particularly focusing on the MIDC zones at Shil, Khardi, Mahape Road, among other locations. The primary aim was to develop suitable legal measures to handle the raised complaints effectively.

These actions were prompted by concerns highlighted in the legislative council by MLCs Dhiraj Lingade and Niranjan Davkhare. Naik emphasized the necessity of swift, coordinated measures among MIDC, revenue, forest departments, the municipal corporation, and land records to gauge and combat unauthorized construction efforts. A legal report will guide the final decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

