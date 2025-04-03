Delhi High Court's Jewel Directive: Easing Travel Hassles

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to Customs officials, urging them not to detain personal jewellery unnecessarily at airports. This move aims to prevent the harassment of travelers, aligning with ongoing amendments to the Baggage Rules by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The bench, comprised of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, highlighted the need for customs reform after hearing petitions about the detainment of goods belonging to travelers. The court expects the CBIC to update the Baggage Rules to reflect current market realities and eliminate outdated regulations.

As a temporary measure, the Customs department must establish a standard operating procedure by May 19, unless the rules are revised by that time. This initiative seeks to simplify the appraisal and disposal processes of detained items and improve the handling of travelers' declarations.

