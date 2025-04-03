Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Jewel Directive: Easing Travel Hassles

The Delhi High Court instructed Customs officials to refrain from unnecessary detention of personal jewellery worn by travellers. The court is overseeing efforts to amend outdated Baggage Rules and improve procedures to eradicate harassment of tourists. A sensitisation program and a temporary SOP are to be instituted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:41 IST
Delhi High Court's Jewel Directive: Easing Travel Hassles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to Customs officials, urging them not to detain personal jewellery unnecessarily at airports. This move aims to prevent the harassment of travelers, aligning with ongoing amendments to the Baggage Rules by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The bench, comprised of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, highlighted the need for customs reform after hearing petitions about the detainment of goods belonging to travelers. The court expects the CBIC to update the Baggage Rules to reflect current market realities and eliminate outdated regulations.

As a temporary measure, the Customs department must establish a standard operating procedure by May 19, unless the rules are revised by that time. This initiative seeks to simplify the appraisal and disposal processes of detained items and improve the handling of travelers' declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025