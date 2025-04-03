Tragic Incident: Young Labourer Victimized in City Assault

A shocking incident occurred in Bengaluru, where a 19-year-old female labourer from Bihar was raped by two men near KR Puram railway station in the early hours of Wednesday, according to police reports.

The victim, who had been working in Kerala, decided to return to Bihar due to job dissatisfaction. She rerouted her journey through Bengaluru, arriving at KR Puram around 1:13 AM accompanied by her cousin. The duo was seeking food when they were accosted by two men.

The attackers restrained the cousin, and one assailant dragged the woman to a secluded spot, where she was sexually assaulted. Passersby responded to her cries, catching one suspect, Ashif, who is now in police custody. The search for the second suspect continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)