EU's Strong Stand Against U.S. Tariffs

Germany's finance minister has called for a robust response from the European Union in reaction to U.S. tariffs. Despite advocating for strength, he also stresses that the EU is ready to negotiate.

Joerg Kukies, speaking on the BBC World Service radio, warned against passivity, stating that expecting improvements without action would be misguided.

He insists that while the EU should assert itself, the option for discussions with the U.S. remains on the table, aiming for a balanced approach between firmness and diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)