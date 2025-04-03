Left Menu

South Africa Urges New Trade Talks Amid U.S. Tariff Hike

South Africa's presidency calls for fresh trade negotiations with the U.S. after new tariffs, imposed by President Trump, threaten significant vehicle export revenue. The newly set 30% tariffs are part of a broader strategy, affecting over $2 billion in South African exports.

South Africa's government has responded to new U.S. tariffs by highlighting the necessity to negotiate a new bilateral trade agreement with Washington. The proposition follows President Donald Trump's announcement of fresh global tariffs on imports to the U.S., which include a 30% rate applicable to South Africa.

The recent tariffs supplement a 25% levy on all vehicles and car parts entering the United States, effective Thursday. This impacts South Africa's automotive exports, valued over $2 billion, potentially challenging this key economic sector.

Despite maintaining a commitment to a beneficial trade rapport with the United States, South Africa voices concerns over unilaterally imposed tariffs, citing them as barriers to trade and shared prosperity.

