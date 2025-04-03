South Africa Urges New Trade Talks Amid U.S. Tariff Hike

South Africa's government has responded to new U.S. tariffs by highlighting the necessity to negotiate a new bilateral trade agreement with Washington. The proposition follows President Donald Trump's announcement of fresh global tariffs on imports to the U.S., which include a 30% rate applicable to South Africa.

The recent tariffs supplement a 25% levy on all vehicles and car parts entering the United States, effective Thursday. This impacts South Africa's automotive exports, valued over $2 billion, potentially challenging this key economic sector.

Despite maintaining a commitment to a beneficial trade rapport with the United States, South Africa voices concerns over unilaterally imposed tariffs, citing them as barriers to trade and shared prosperity.

