Supreme Court Reserves Verdict in Telangana Defection Case

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on pleas regarding the alleged delay by the Telangana Assembly speaker in deciding disqualification petitions against BRS MLAs who defected to the Congress. The case involves petitions that question a Telangana High Court order related to the disqualification of multiple legislators.

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the pleas concerning the alleged delay by the Telangana Assembly speaker in ruling on the disqualification petitions against several BRS MLAs who switched allegiance to the Congress.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih made this decision after deliberations with involved parties.

The case scrutinizes the Telangana High Court's November 2024 order about the petitions seeking the disqualification of three BRS MLAs and involves additional petitions about seven more legislators who defected.

