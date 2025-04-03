Israel's Firm Stance on Syrian Border Security
Israel is maintaining a military presence in buffer zones within Syria to counteract potential threats. Defense Minister Israel Katz warns the Syrian government of severe consequences if hostile forces approach. Recent airstrikes in Hama and Damascus underscore Israel’s commitment to safeguarding its national security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:26 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's armed forces are set to stay in buffer zones within Syria, acting decisively against any threats to national security, stated Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday.
In a stern warning to Syria's government, Katz emphasized that any allowance of hostile forces near the Israeli border would incur a heavy toll.
Recent airstrikes in Hama and Damascus served as a clear message from Israel, asserted Katz, assuring that the security of the State of Israel remains paramount and uncompromising.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's Defence Minister Dismisses Russian Energy Facility Agreement
Rising Tensions: Israel-Hamas Conflict Endangers Peace Hopes
Israeli defence minister says evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza combat zones will start again soon, reports AP.
Unraveling the Gaza Ceasefire: Renewed Israel-Hamas Tensions Explode
India Stresses Humanitarian Aid Amid Renewed Israel-Hamas Conflict