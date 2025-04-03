Israel's Firm Stance on Syrian Border Security

Israel's armed forces are set to stay in buffer zones within Syria, acting decisively against any threats to national security, stated Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday.

In a stern warning to Syria's government, Katz emphasized that any allowance of hostile forces near the Israeli border would incur a heavy toll.

Recent airstrikes in Hama and Damascus served as a clear message from Israel, asserted Katz, assuring that the security of the State of Israel remains paramount and uncompromising.

