Israel's Firm Stance on Syrian Border Security

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:26 IST
Israel's armed forces are set to stay in buffer zones within Syria, acting decisively against any threats to national security, stated Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday.

In a stern warning to Syria's government, Katz emphasized that any allowance of hostile forces near the Israeli border would incur a heavy toll.

Recent airstrikes in Hama and Damascus served as a clear message from Israel, asserted Katz, assuring that the security of the State of Israel remains paramount and uncompromising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

