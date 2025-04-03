Left Menu

CBI Court Acquits Accused in 2008 Cash-at-Judge's Door Case

A CBI court acquitted four persons, including former Justice Nirmal Yadav, in the 2008 'cash-at-judge's door' case, citing a lack of evidence. The CBI was criticized for not sticking to its initial stance of closing the case, highlighting the insufficiency of reliable evidence.

In a landmark verdict, a special CBI court acquitted four individuals, including ex-Justice Nirmal Yadav, in the infamous 2008 cash-at-judge's door case. The court criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its handling of the probe, stating that it 'miserably failed' to prove guilt.

The court pointed out that the CBI should have adhered to its original decision of filing a closure report rather than pursuing weak evidence. This comes after a 17-year-long trial that saw numerous judges and the examination of 69 out of 84 witnesses.

The case involved an alleged bribe of Rs 15 lakh intended for Justice Yadav, mistakenly delivered to another judge. Though the CBI pressed charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the court underscored the absence of indisputable evidence, leading to an acquittal.

