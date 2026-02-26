Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Controversial Third-Country Deportation Policy

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's policy of deporting immigrants to 'third countries' they've never been to. US District Judge Brian E Murphy found the policy unlawful but allowed the government 15 days to appeal the decision. The ruling addresses the lack of due process in removal proceedings.

A federal judge in Massachusetts has blocked a policy implemented by the Trump administration that facilitates deportation of immigrants to 'third countries' to which they have no ties. The controversial policy has been deemed unlawful by US District Judge Brian E Murphy, who highlighted issues related to due process.

Despite his ruling, Judge Murphy allowed a 15-day pause on the decision, granting the government time to appeal. His previous ruling was paused by the US Supreme Court last year, resulting in the deportation of several migrants to South Sudan—a nation with which they had no connection.

The policy from the Department of Homeland Security allows for swift removal of immigrants without adequate notice or opportunity to dispute their transfer to third countries. Judge Murphy emphasized that this undermines valid legal challenges and violates due process rights, underscoring the importance of lawful procedures in US immigration policy.

