Guilty Verdict in Corfu Boating Tragedy

A Greek man was found guilty of negligent manslaughter in the 2020 death of British tourist Claire Glatman, who was killed by a speed boat propeller in Corfu. He received a three-year suspended sentence, which he has appealed. Glatman's family expressed relief at the verdict.

Athens | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:02 IST
A Greek court delivered a guilty verdict Thursday in the case of a British woman killed in a boating incident off the coast of Corfu in 2020. The court found a 51-year-old Greek man guilty of negligent manslaughter in connection with the death of Claire Glatman.

Glatman, aged 60, tragically died when the propeller of a speed boat struck her while swimming near Avlaki beach. The court handed the accused a three-year suspended sentence. However, the man, denying any wrongdoing, plans to appeal the conviction, according to his lawyer, George Kaloudis.

The family of Glatman issued a statement highlighting their grief over the delayed justice process and expressing gratitude for the verdict. "Claire's life was cut short in tragic circumstances," the statement read, while calling out the defendant's attempts to stall the court proceedings.

