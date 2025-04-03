Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill Sparks Political Debate

Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain has vociferously criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it as hostile to the Muslim community. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Hussain accused the ruling BJP of fueling communal discord by pushing this contentious legislation.

In his address, Hussain highlighted the government's alleged dismissal of opposition suggestions concerning the bill. He asserted that the BJP is attempting to mislead the nation, contending that the bill demeans Muslims as secondary citizens and violates constitutional principles.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill Thursday after a marathon 12-hour session. Proponents in the ruling NDA hailed it as advantageous for minorities, while opponents deemed it 'anti-Muslim.' The bill strengthens Waqf tribunals, adjusts contributions, and mandates audits, while seeking to enhance governance via a centralized portal.

