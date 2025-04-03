Left Menu

Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill Sparks Political Debate

Syed Naseer Hussain criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as anti-Muslim, sparking heated discussions in the Rajya Sabha. The bill, passed in the Lok Sabha after considerable debate, aims to restructure Waqf governance. Opposition claims it's unconstitutional, while the government defends its benefits for minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:50 IST
Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain has vociferously criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, labeling it as hostile to the Muslim community. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Hussain accused the ruling BJP of fueling communal discord by pushing this contentious legislation.

In his address, Hussain highlighted the government's alleged dismissal of opposition suggestions concerning the bill. He asserted that the BJP is attempting to mislead the nation, contending that the bill demeans Muslims as secondary citizens and violates constitutional principles.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill Thursday after a marathon 12-hour session. Proponents in the ruling NDA hailed it as advantageous for minorities, while opponents deemed it 'anti-Muslim.' The bill strengthens Waqf tribunals, adjusts contributions, and mandates audits, while seeking to enhance governance via a centralized portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025