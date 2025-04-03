Trump's Tariff Turbulence: Impacts on Global Trade and Key Reactions

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump declared the imposition of a 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the United States, along with higher duties on major trading partners. This decision is poised to escalate the existing trade war, potentially disrupting the global economic order.

With anticipated countermeasures from trading partners, consumers may face higher prices on everyday items, from bicycles to wine. Notably, the Trump administration has already enforced significant 25% tariffs on automobiles and car parts, contributing to the rising tensions.

Various stakeholders in the industry have voiced their reactions, expressing concerns over the economic ramifications. Major trade associations and corporate executives warn of possible price hikes, reduced turnover, and threats to international cooperation and innovation. As the world braces for these economic shifts, plans for strategic responses and negotiations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)