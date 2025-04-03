Left Menu

South Korea Prepares for Unrest Amid Key Court Ruling

South Korea is on high alert as the Constitutional Court prepares to decide the fate of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Massive security measures are in place amid fears of violent protests mirroring past unrest. Measures include road closures, police mobilization, and school shutdowns in central Seoul.

South Korea is bracing for potential turmoil as the Constitutional Court prepares to rule on Friday whether to oust or reinstate impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. This decision comes amidst the nation's direst political crisis in decades, prompting extensive security measures across Seoul, including the court's vicinity and capital districts.

In anticipation of potential unrest, a major four-lane street near the court will be off-limits to both vehicles and pedestrians. The measure involves parking police buses bumper-to-bumper along both sides of the street, while a wide no-fly zone has been enforced. Authorities have heightened security around the justices, following directives to ensure their safety.

The police, learning from past violent protests, particularly those following the 2017 ruling against former President Park Geun-hye, are on high alert. More than 14,000 police officers have been deployed, prepared to utilize pepper spray and batons to maintain order, while avoiding past crowd-control methods linked to fatalities. Major public venues and schools within a kilometer of the court will remain closed, and significant disruptions are anticipated across Seoul.

