Russia's General Prosecutor's office has officially banned the Elton John AIDS Foundation, claiming its actions run counter to the nation's traditional values. Both U.S. and U.K. branches of the organization have been deemed 'undesirable', aligning with a broader Russian initiative to guard against perceived Western decadence.

The ban reflects ongoing tensions between Russia and Western values. The Foundation, founded by the iconic gay British musician Elton John, has historically challenged discrimination against gay individuals in Russia. However, President Putin continues to reject allegations of institutional homophobia, promoting instead what he describes as Russia's 'traditional values'.

This move comes as Russia intensifies its crackdown on LGBTQ+ advocacy with legislation limiting expressions of non-traditional relationships. The prosecutor's statement also criticized the foundation's alleged involvement in campaigns against Russia amidst its military actions in Ukraine. The Elton John AIDS Foundation, known for its global health initiatives, has yet to comment on the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)