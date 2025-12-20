Left Menu

Modi's Impact in Bengal vs. Assam Tragedies: A Tale of Two States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal faces difficulties due to weather while political tensions rise around the SIR exercise. Concurrently, a tragic railway accident in Assam claims the lives of seven elephants, drawing attention amid Modi's upcoming visit to launch infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to West Bengal's Nadia district faced a setback due to dense fog, preventing his helicopter from landing. Modi aimed to inaugurate national highway projects and address political concerns related to the state's SIR exercise.

Meanwhile, in Assam, seven elephants perished when the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express collided with a herd in Hojai district. The incident resulted in derailed train coaches and posed an environmental concern for authorities.

Despite these challenges, Modi's two-day visit to Assam is set to proceed with plans to unveil a new airport terminal and interact with BJP workers, underscoring his administration's focus on infrastructural development.

