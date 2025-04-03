Bengal CM Slams Waqf Bill: Calls for Future Amendment
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP for the Waqf Bill, claiming it is meant to divide the country. She vowed to amend the bill following a regime change. Passed after a long debate, the bill faced opposition, with NDA defending it as beneficial for minorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced strong criticism against the BJP's Waqf Bill, stating that its purpose is to 'divide the country'.
She pledged to introduce an amendment to overturn the bill if a new government takes power. The Lok Sabha passed the bill after a protracted discussion lasting 12 hours.
Despite the opposition labeling the legislation 'anti-Muslim', the ruling NDA defended it as advantageous for minority communities. All proposed amendments by the opposition were dismissed, and the bill was subsequently moved to the Rajya Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harish Rawat Advocates for Dialogue over Waqf Amendment Bill
Hollywood Director Carl Erik Rinsch Arrested in Netflix Fraud Scandal
Govt Welcomes New International Standards to Simplify Anti-Money Laundering Measures
New Roundabout to Improve Safety and Efficiency at SH2 and Wainui Road Intersection
Tharoor's Shift: From Critique to Commendation on India's Russia-Ukraine Stance