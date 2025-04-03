Bengal CM Slams Waqf Bill: Calls for Future Amendment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced strong criticism against the BJP's Waqf Bill, stating that its purpose is to 'divide the country'.

She pledged to introduce an amendment to overturn the bill if a new government takes power. The Lok Sabha passed the bill after a protracted discussion lasting 12 hours.

Despite the opposition labeling the legislation 'anti-Muslim', the ruling NDA defended it as advantageous for minority communities. All proposed amendments by the opposition were dismissed, and the bill was subsequently moved to the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)