Delhi Police Nabs Duo Over Armed Robbery

Delhi Police have arrested two men, Haider Ali and Mohammad Anas, for allegedly robbing a 25-year-old man at gunpoint. The incident occurred near Andheria Mod Bus Stand. The police recovered stolen items including cash, an ATM card, and an Aadhaar card. Both suspects had prior criminal records.

Updated: 03-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:58 IST
The Delhi Police apprehended two individuals, Haider Ali and Mohammad Anas, for allegedly committing an armed robbery on a 25-year-old man. The suspects were taken into custody based on evidence gathered after a meticulous investigation.

The robbery unfolded on April 2 near Andheria Mod Bus Stand. According to a senior police officer, the victim was on his way to visit his uncle when he was confronted by the armed duo. They stole cash, an ATM card, and the victim's Aadhaar card at gunpoint.

Through diligent police work including CCTV footage analysis, the accused were located at a picnic hut in Mehrauli. Both confessed to the crime and were found to have prior criminal records. Police also recovered a country-made pistol used during the robbery.

