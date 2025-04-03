Portuguese Police Raids Uncover IT Services Corruption

On Thursday, Portuguese police executed a series of raids targeting public institutions across cities such as Lisbon, Porto, and Braga. The Bank of Portugal confirmed its involvement in the investigation into alleged corruption in IT service acquisitions.

The authorities are probing service contracts between 2017 and 2025 involving multiple public entities and private firms. Allegations include active and passive corruption, document forgery, and influence peddling, with transactions valued at approximately 17 million euros.

According to the police statement, the investigation primarily focuses on employees suspected of orchestrating corruption, as opposed to high-ranking public officials or political decision-makers.

(With inputs from agencies.)