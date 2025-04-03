New IDT Board Appointed as Dean Macpherson Vows Cleanup and Accountability

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has welcomed the appointment of five new trustees to the Independent Development Trust (IDT), a pivotal step toward restoring effective governance and accountability at the embattled state-owned entity. The appointment, made by the Master of the High Court, marks a significant milestone as the IDT board becomes fully quorate for the first time in over 18 months.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) confirmed the appointment of Zimbini Hill, Jeffrey Mahachi, Raymond Nnaemeka Nkado, Nangamso Msuthukazi Matebese, and Bella Zoleka Mnanzana to the IDT board. These new trustees join current members Matodzi Ratshimbilani and Derek Naidoo—who serve as the Minister’s representatives—as well as existing members Mpilo Mbambisa, Lufuno Nevondwe, Karabo Siyila, and Prudence Mkhwanazi.

Minister Macpherson has urged the newly constituted board to convene without delay to elect a chairperson, thereby strengthening the leadership structure essential for the IDT’s optimal functioning.

Restoring Governance Amid Allegations

Macpherson noted that the agency had been plagued by serious governance challenges and allegations of corruption, including issues stemming from the board’s inability to function due to the lack of a quorum. “Officials and I have worked tirelessly since then to uncover the truth and restore governance stability,” Macpherson said.

Among the most pressing issues is the controversial R800 million tender for an oxygen plant, awarded under questionable circumstances. The Minister has welcomed an independent forensic investigation by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which is currently underway to determine whether misconduct or criminality occurred in the awarding of the tender.

He emphasized that accountability is a key priority and stated that should the investigation reveal evidence of corruption or maladministration, appropriate legal action, including criminal prosecution, would follow.

A New Mandate for the IDT

The Independent Development Trust is a Schedule 2 state-owned entity tasked with managing and delivering key social infrastructure projects on behalf of government departments. These projects range from building schools and clinics to developing other public facilities essential to South Africa’s socio-economic growth.

With the new board in place, Macpherson expressed his hope that the IDT will once again become a central player in government’s drive to improve infrastructure, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

“The IDT has a crucial role in transforming South Africa into a construction site, thereby driving economic growth and, importantly, creating jobs,” he said. “It is through the transparency and accountability that we have introduced at the department that we will be able to enhance service delivery and build a better South Africa.”

Focus on Reform and Delivery

The Minister also conveyed his good wishes to the newly reconstituted board as they take on the complex task of cleaning up the IDT and restoring its reputation. He reiterated that the department will continue to support efforts to strengthen governance and improve performance at the agency.

“This is a critical moment for the IDT. With a full board now in place, there is a renewed opportunity to turn the page, rebuild the institution, and ensure that it fulfills its mission to deliver quality infrastructure for the benefit of all South Africans,” Macpherson said.

The reappointment of the board comes amid growing calls for reform across state-owned entities in South Africa, many of which have faced similar allegations of mismanagement and corruption over the past decade.

By reestablishing proper oversight and ensuring the continuation of investigations into past irregularities, the DPWI aims to set a new precedent for governance and transparency in public infrastructure delivery.

As the IDT prepares to move forward with its new board, the agency’s performance in the coming months will be closely watched by stakeholders across government and civil society alike.