Justice Department Drops Investigation into Texas AG Ken Paxton Amid Controversy
In the final weeks of the Biden administration, the Justice Department decided not to prosecute Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, effectively ending a federal corruption investigation. Accusations from Paxton's aides alleged abuse of office to benefit a donor, stirring political ramifications. Paxton continues his political pursuits despite ongoing controversies.
In a discreet development, the Justice Department, during the closing stages of President Biden's tenure, opted not to pursue charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, thus concluding a prolonged federal inquiry into corruption allegations.
The investigation aimed to scrutinize claims made by his aides, asserting that Paxton misused his position to support a political ally. Despite the initial gravity, the decision was made without public disclosure.
Paxton, a steadfast supporter of former President Trump, remains unswayed by the controversies, indicating aspirations for the U.S. Senate post, a move underscoring his enduring political resilience amidst continuous legal challenges.
