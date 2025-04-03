Justice Department Drops Investigation into Texas AG Ken Paxton Amid Controversy

In a discreet development, the Justice Department, during the closing stages of President Biden's tenure, opted not to pursue charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, thus concluding a prolonged federal inquiry into corruption allegations.

The investigation aimed to scrutinize claims made by his aides, asserting that Paxton misused his position to support a political ally. Despite the initial gravity, the decision was made without public disclosure.

Paxton, a steadfast supporter of former President Trump, remains unswayed by the controversies, indicating aspirations for the U.S. Senate post, a move underscoring his enduring political resilience amidst continuous legal challenges.

