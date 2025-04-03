Left Menu

Justice Department Drops Investigation into Texas AG Ken Paxton Amid Controversy

In the final weeks of the Biden administration, the Justice Department decided not to prosecute Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, effectively ending a federal corruption investigation. Accusations from Paxton's aides alleged abuse of office to benefit a donor, stirring political ramifications. Paxton continues his political pursuits despite ongoing controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:49 IST
Justice Department Drops Investigation into Texas AG Ken Paxton Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a discreet development, the Justice Department, during the closing stages of President Biden's tenure, opted not to pursue charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, thus concluding a prolonged federal inquiry into corruption allegations.

The investigation aimed to scrutinize claims made by his aides, asserting that Paxton misused his position to support a political ally. Despite the initial gravity, the decision was made without public disclosure.

Paxton, a steadfast supporter of former President Trump, remains unswayed by the controversies, indicating aspirations for the U.S. Senate post, a move underscoring his enduring political resilience amidst continuous legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025