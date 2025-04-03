Left Menu

Kerala High Court Pauses Proceedings Against Baba Ramdev in Ad Case

The Kerala High Court has temporarily halted proceedings in a misleading advertisement case against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balakrishna, and their company, Divya Pharmacy. The case was initiated under the Drug and Magic Remedies Act following a complaint by the Palakkad Drugs Inspector.

Kerala High Court Pauses Proceedings Against Baba Ramdev in Ad Case
The Kerala High Court has put a temporary hold on proceedings in a misleading advertisement case involving renowned Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balakrishna, and their enterprise, Divya Pharmacy.

The stay, lasting three months, was confirmed by senior advocate Ajith Kumar, representing Ramdev and others, after Justice V G Arun issued an interim order in response to a petition seeking to quash the proceedings.

The case originated from a complaint filed by the Drugs Inspector in Palakkad, under charges of contravening the Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954, specifically sections 3(d) and 7(a).

(With inputs from agencies.)

