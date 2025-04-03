Left Menu

Gujarat's Warehouse Tragedy: Investigations Underway

The Gujarat government has initiated an investigation into a warehouse explosion near Deesa town, Banaskantha district, that claimed 21 lives. An SIT, led by Bhavin Pandya, will examine causes, permits, and negligence related to the tragedy. Early findings pointed to explosive materials like aluminium powder as factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deesa | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:05 IST
Gujarat's Warehouse Tragedy: Investigations Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has launched an investigation into the tragic warehouse explosion near Deesa town that resulted in 21 fatalities. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the accident site on Thursday to commence its probe into the incident.

Chaired by IAS officer Bhavin Pandya, the SIT is tasked with examining various factors surrounding the disaster. Accompanied by senior district officials, including Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana, the team began gathering crucial information to assess whether any negligence or illegal activities contributed to the explosion.

Initial investigations by district police have revealed the presence of explosive substances, such as aluminium powder and yellow dextrin powder, which are used in firecracker manufacturing. The owners of the warehouse, Deepak and Khubchand Mohnani, have been apprehended and face serious charges under multiple legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025