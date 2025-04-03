Gujarat's Warehouse Tragedy: Investigations Underway
The Gujarat government has initiated an investigation into a warehouse explosion near Deesa town, Banaskantha district, that claimed 21 lives. An SIT, led by Bhavin Pandya, will examine causes, permits, and negligence related to the tragedy. Early findings pointed to explosive materials like aluminium powder as factors.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat government has launched an investigation into the tragic warehouse explosion near Deesa town that resulted in 21 fatalities. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited the accident site on Thursday to commence its probe into the incident.
Chaired by IAS officer Bhavin Pandya, the SIT is tasked with examining various factors surrounding the disaster. Accompanied by senior district officials, including Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana, the team began gathering crucial information to assess whether any negligence or illegal activities contributed to the explosion.
Initial investigations by district police have revealed the presence of explosive substances, such as aluminium powder and yellow dextrin powder, which are used in firecracker manufacturing. The owners of the warehouse, Deepak and Khubchand Mohnani, have been apprehended and face serious charges under multiple legal provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
