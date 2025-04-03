Left Menu

Assam Rifles Relocation: A Historic Transition in Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the relocation of Assam Rifles bases from Aizawl to Zokhawsang by April's end, ending longstanding land discussions. An agreement for land transfer was reached with the central government, and public use of the vacated lands is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:46 IST
Assam Rifles Relocation: A Historic Transition in Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Thursday that the vacated lands and establishments of the Assam Rifles in Aizawl would be officially transferred to the state government by the end of the month.

At a thanksgiving event, Lalduhoma expressed gratitude for the progress made in relocating the Assam Rifles to a new complex at Zokhawsang, located 15 km east of the capital. This decision follows an October agreement reached with the central government after detailed discussions with top officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The relocation, aimed at vacating more than 100 acres in Aizawl, is a multifaceted development involving public use discussions and legal cases of existing landowners. Despite previous obstacles, this initiative marks a culmination of years of negotiation and planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025