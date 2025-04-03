Assam Rifles Relocation: A Historic Transition in Mizoram

In a significant development, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Thursday that the vacated lands and establishments of the Assam Rifles in Aizawl would be officially transferred to the state government by the end of the month.

At a thanksgiving event, Lalduhoma expressed gratitude for the progress made in relocating the Assam Rifles to a new complex at Zokhawsang, located 15 km east of the capital. This decision follows an October agreement reached with the central government after detailed discussions with top officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The relocation, aimed at vacating more than 100 acres in Aizawl, is a multifaceted development involving public use discussions and legal cases of existing landowners. Despite previous obstacles, this initiative marks a culmination of years of negotiation and planning.

