Lesotho Faces Economic Strife Amid New U.S. Tariff Measures

Lesotho faces economic challenges as the U.S., under Trump's directives, imposes a 50% trade tariff. The consequential restrictions, ending AGOA benefits, threaten its textile industry, crucial for local employment. As Lesotho relies heavily on U.S exports, the tariff enforcement jeopardizes its already strained economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:51 IST
Lesotho's economy is under significant threat following new tariff measures from the U.S. administration. Economists predict severe repercussions, especially for the textile sector, a major employment provider in the country.

The 50% tariff, enacted by President Trump, targets Lesotho's key exports such as textiles and diamonds, contributing to over 10% of its GDP. This move disrupts established trade dynamics and may lead to an economic crisis within the nation.

The dismantling of support programs like AGOA and USAID further exacerbates the situation, leaving Lesotho seeking new trade partnerships and strategies for economic survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

